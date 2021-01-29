Left Menu

Powerful California storms spark fears of mudslides

Mudslides often follow fire, because without the roots of living trees holding the soil in place, heavy rains can cause part of a hillside to break away.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:09 IST
Powerful California storms spark fears of mudslides
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Powerful storms pummeling parts of California were expected to hit the state's southern mountain ranges on Thursday, raising fears of mudslides on hills stripped bare from last year's wildfires.

Winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) swept through the northern Sierra Nevada mountains near Lake Tahoe when the storms there peaked earlier this week, and the capital city of Sacramento was still grappling with power outages and downed trees on Thursday. The National Weather Service on Thursday issued winter storm warnings for mountainous areas in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, and flood advisories for much of the agricultural Central Valley.

In Monterey County along the Central Coast, several debris flows forced evacuations on Wednesday, heightening concerns that last year's fires could be followed by dangerous mudslides as heavy rains continue. The 2020 fire season was one of the worst on record in the most populous U.S. state, burning 4.3 million acres (17,401 square kms) and killing 33 people. Mudslides often follow fire, because without the roots of living trees holding the soil in place, heavy rains can cause part of a hillside to break away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Robinhood Says Starting Friday, We Plan To Allow Limited Buys Of Certain Securities

ROBINHOOD SAYS MADE A DECISION THURSDAY TO TEMPORARILY LIMIT BUYING FOR CERTAIN SECURITIES ROBINHOOD SAYS STARTING FRIDAY, WE PLAN TO ALLOW LIMITED BUYS OF THE SECURITIES ROBINHOOD SAYS BEGINNING TO OPEN UP TRADING FOR SOME OF THESE SECUR...

U.S. Capitol police calls for permanent fence, more security

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday urged U.S. lawmakers to add permanent fencing and back-up security staff at the Capitol building after a deadly Jan. 6 attack. The push came as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelo...

Farmers stay put at UP Gate, 'excess force' removed

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administrations ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate i...

Canada expects further Pfizer vaccine delay, prompting protests

Canada said on Thursday it expects a further delay in Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in coming weeks, prompting protests from provincial leaders in charge of administering inoculations. Ottawa, which had initially said Pfizer would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021