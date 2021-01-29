Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants; antibody cocktail may protect patients' contacts

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher

Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture. Reinforced with steel fibres, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne's RMIT University. Babies from famed carnivorous dinosaur group were 'born ready' to hunt

Scientists for the first time have found embryonic remains from the group of ferocious meat-eating dinosaurs that includes T. rex - fossilized jaw and claw bones that show these record-size babies looked a lot like adults and were "born ready" to hunt. The fossils, the researchers said on Tuesday, represented two species from the group called tyrannosaurs, the apex predators in Asia and North America during the Cretaceous Period toward the end of the dinosaur age.

