Left Menu

Science News Roundup: J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

J&J vaccine effective in preventing severe disease; a mother's COVID-19 antibodies may protect newborns

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Johnson & Johnson vaccine 66% effective in global trial

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar and Blinken talk over phone, reaffirm growing US-India ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Tony Blinken have spoken over phone during which the two leaders reaffirmed the growing bilateral partnership.They discussed issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 va...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market

Silver prices jumped and global equity markets sank on Friday amid a growing battle on Wall Street between hedge funds and retail investors, while a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine supply in Europe cooled risk appetite. Disappointing vaccine ...

Soccer-PSG's Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID-19 - club

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti and defender Abdou Diallo have tested positive for COVID-19, the French champions announced on Friday. Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have returned positive tests for COVID-19, PSG said in a state...

EU-N.Ireland vaccine row rectified, statement due: Euronews citing sources

A row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Unions decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland has been rectified, a Euronews correspondent said on Friday, citing EU sources.I understand the situa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021