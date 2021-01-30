Left Menu

Work earnestly for expeditious opening of Jewar airport: CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials of various departments to work earnestly in coordination with each other for the expeditious establishment of Noida International Airport.

Adityanath said for the economic development and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh, the pace of the construction of world-class infrastructure facilities is necessary and underlined the need for coordinated efforts for this. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked officials of various departments to work earnestly in coordination with each other for the expeditious establishment of Noida International Airport. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the UP Government said the chief minister gave this instruction at a high-level meeting held at his residence to review the progress in the execution of the Noida International Airport project at Jewar.

He also asked officials of various departments, including those of the electricity, irrigation, public works, basic education, women and child welfare and forest departments to relocate their assets falling in the project area elsewhere to help the expeditious opening of the airport.

This, he pointed out, will help in completing the project within the stipulated time and on the other hand, the public will also get the services of the concerned department in a smooth manner.

Adityanath said for the economic development and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh, the pace of the construction of world-class infrastructure facilities is necessary and underlined the need for coordinated efforts for this. Better connectivity plays an important role in increasing commercial and industrial activities, he said, adding the Noida International Airport project will help make Uttar Pradesh a pioneer in the country.

