EU offers guarantees for vaccine deliveries, says UK minister Truss
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:31 IST
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism ... We are pleased that the EU admitted that the article 16 invocation ... was a mistake and they are not now proceeding with that," Truss told Sky News.
"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted."
