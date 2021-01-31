Left Menu

Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice illegal construction notice '

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:35 IST
Sonu Sood moves SC against HC order on illegal construction notice illegal construction notice '
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram / SonuSood

Actor Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area.

Sood's petition stated that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

It said the high court order dated January 13, 2021 has been passed without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and his application for conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel was submitted in 2018 before the department concerned.

The plea contended that their application for conversion, which has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to MCZMA, be directed to be decided by authorities concerned. "The petitioners have already stopped the work of internal renovation which require no permission as per the provisions of Section 43 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, therefore, the respondents may kindly be restrained from demolition of the renovation work already done in the building," the plea filed by Sood and his wife said.

Sood further stated that if the application of the petitioners for conversion is approved, the financial loss due to demolition will not be recovered in any manner and would cause miscarriage of justice to the petitioners.

The HC, while dismissing the actor's appeal and application, said, ''Law helps only those who are diligent.'' Sood's lawyer had sought a time of 10 weeks to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year, and requested the HC to direct the civic body to not initiate demolition action. The high court, however, refused and said the actor had ample opportunity in the past and if required, he could approach the civic body.

Sood had approached the high court earlier this month challenging an order of a city civil court at Dindoshi that had dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice issued over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him. The actor, in the interim application in HC, had sought an order from the high court restraining the BMC from taking any coercive action against his residential property in Juhu area.

"The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done,'' Sood's advocate had argued in HC.

As per the BMC, the Bollywood actor had carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building ''Shakti Sagar'', and allegedly converted it into a hotel without taking requisite permissions. The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year. The police is yet to register FIR in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 5,298 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia on Sunday reported 5,298 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 214,959.The health ministry also reported 14 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 760. Also Read Malaysia expa...

Philippines logs 2,103 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, January 31 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines reported on Sunday 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 525,618. The death toll cli...

10 illegal foreign fishing boats, contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore seized by Coast Guard in 2020

The Indian Coast Guard ICG seized contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore and 10 illegal foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants in the Indian exclusive economic zone in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.A countrys exclusive economic zone...

Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zintas 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-towns dimple queen on social media. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021