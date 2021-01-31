Kerala govt notice to contracting firm to pay for reconstruction of flyover

The Kerala government has sought torecover the cost of reconstruction work of a flyover inPalarivattom here, from a private firm responsible forbuilding the structure during the previous Congress-led UDFrule.

In its notice, the Roads and Bridges DevelopmentCorporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), an autonomous body underthe state government that manages construction of roads andbridges in the state, directed the construction company to payRs 24.52 crore towards reconstruction cost.

Referring to the agreement signed between RBDCK in 2014,the notice said, ''you have failed to provide a defect freestructure as required by the Conditions of the said Contract.'' Due to failure on the part of the construction firm toprovide a defect free structure as per contract conditions,the RBDCK, government and public at large incurred heavylosses.

The notice further pointed out that as per the provisionsin the contract the company was liable to pay the cost ofrehabilitation works to RBDCK.

''Hence, you are hereby directed to make payment of Rs22.68 crores and 5 per cent centage charges allowed bygovernment for rehabilitation work.

You are also liable to pay any additional cost that willbe required towards rehabilitation work, which will beinformed to you in due course,'' it said.

In addition to the above cost, the fees and expenses paidto IIT Madras for consultancy and supervision of the subjectwork amounting to Rs 70.82 lakh is also to be paid immediatelyas agreed by you during previous discussions, it added.

The Kerala government is rebuilding the Palarivattomflyover in Kochi, which has been closed for traffic since May2019 after cracks and potholes surfaced within three years ofits commissioning.

The government took the decision after evaluating areport prepared by IIT-Madras on the bridge.

Metroman E Sreedharan had also suggested the flyovershould be rebuilt and the suggestion has been accepted by thegovernment.

The 750-metre long flyover, construction of which beganwhen the Congress-led UDF was in power, was completed andcommissioned in October 2016, when the CPI(M)-LDF was voted topower.

Within three years of its construction, large cracks werenoticed in the pier caps of various pillars of the flyoverfollowing which it was closed for traffic.

Former Kerala PWD minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunjuwas arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau inconnection with alleged corruption in the construction of theflyover.

