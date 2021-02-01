Left Menu

8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25K cr earmarked for WB: FM

He added that the NHAI has a target to build 60,000 km of highways in the next five years, including 2,500 km of express highways.These include 9,000 km of economic corridors and 2,000 km each of strategic border roads and coastal roads.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:29 IST
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25K cr earmarked for WB: FM

Expressing commitment to augment the country's infrastructure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said projects for building 8,500 km of highways will be awarded by March 2022.

While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament, the finance minister said poll-bound West Bengal will see highway projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

''To further augment road infrastructure, 8,500 km of road and highway projects will be awarded by March 2022,'' Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech.

She also announced that highway projects worth Rs 65,000 crore will be undertaken in Kerala. Besides, Rs 25,000 crore will also be spent in West Bengal, she added.

The FM also announced an allocation of Rs 3,400 crore for road projects in Assam.

She also announced an Rs 18,000-crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

Last month, Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari had said his ministry aims at taking road building target to 40 km a day by March. He added that the NHAI has a target to build 60,000 km of highways in the next five years, including 2,500 km of express highways.

These include 9,000 km of economic corridors and 2,000 km each of strategic border roads and coastal roads. Besides these, 100 tourist destinations and 45 towns would be connected through highways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhis -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers protest against the newly-enacted far...

UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Ryanair forecasts record annual loss as COVID-19 'wreaks havoc'

Ryanair expects to lose close to 1 billion euros 1.2 billion in its current financial year, by far its worst ever performance, but Europes largest low-cost carrier on Monday said it remains cash rich and expects a reasonable summer. The Iri...

Makers Magic, the at-home Maker-Centered Learning Program, First time in India by EuroKids

EuroKids International, one of Indias leading early childhood education K12 Education Company, has launched Indias first Maker-Centered Learning Program for young learners - Makers Magic. The burden the Covid-19 pandemic brought upon earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021