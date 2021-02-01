Left Menu

Mission Poshan 2.0 launched in Budget to improve nutritional outcomes

Out of Rs 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development WCD Ministry, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme c vering the Integrated Child Development Services ICDS, Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls, National CrecheScheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:56 IST
The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.

''To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0. We shall adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Out of Rs 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount of Rs 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme c vering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls, National CrecheScheme).

