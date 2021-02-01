Left Menu

Gujarat: Three boys buried alive as mound of clay caves in

On Sundayevening, their relatives started searching for them after theboys did not return home, said Sodha.In the night, some villagers spotted slippers of theboys outside the pit on the river bank, he said.As per primary investigation, when the boys wereplaying inside the pit, the clay suddenly caved in, givingthem no chance to escape.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:36 IST
Gujarat: Three boys buried alive as mound of clay caves in
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three teenage boys playing on the bank of a dry river were buried alive when a mound of clay caved in on them near Khavda village in Bhuj tehsil of Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Monday.

The boys, all in the age group of 13 years to 16years, were playing inside a bunker-like pit dug up by them on the river bank at the time of the incident, Khavda police sub-inspector J P Sodha told reporters.

The bodies of Munir Kader Sama (13), Raza Rashid Sama(14), and Kalimulla Sama (16), all residents of Dhrobanavillage near Khavda, were found on Sunday late night, he said.

''The three boys used to play inside a bunker-like hole dug up by them on the riverbank near their village. On Sunday evening, their relatives started searching for them after the boys did not return home,'' said Sodha.

In the night, some villagers spotted slippers of the boys outside the pit on the river bank, he said.

''As per the primary investigation, when the boys were playing inside the pit, the clay suddenly caved in, giving them no chance to escape. Though villagers pulled the boys out and rushed them to a nearby hospital, they were declared brought dead by doctors'' Sodha said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

Appreciating the first digital budget of India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important r...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...

Government plans to handover India's assets to its 'crony capitalist friends', alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of planning to handover Indias assets to crony capitalist friends. In his reaction to the union budget presented in parliament on Monday, Gandhi also alleged that t...

Investment focus on infrastructure, manufacturing to create job opportunities: HR experts

The schemes and outlays proposed by the government in the Budget for core sectors like manufacturing and infrastructure will benefit these segments especially with improved job creation opportunities, HR experts said.Further, the announceme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021