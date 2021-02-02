Mumbai: Fire at film set, no casualties

A major fire broke out at a filmset erected on open ground in suburban Goregaon on Tuesdayafternoon, police said.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, anofficial said.

The set has been erected on a ground near Inorbit Mallin Bangur Nagar locality, he said.

The fire started around 4:10 pm. Eight fire enginesand six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousingoperation was on, he said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.

Earlier in the morning, fire broke out at LaxmiIndustrial Estate in nearby Andheri but it was brought undercontrol within two hours.

