Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire at film set, no casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:20 IST
Mumbai: Fire at film set, no casualties

A major fire broke out at a filmset erected on open ground in suburban Goregaon on Tuesdayafternoon, police said.

Nobody has been reported injured in the incident, anofficial said.

The set has been erected on a ground near Inorbit Mallin Bangur Nagar locality, he said.

The fire started around 4:10 pm. Eight fire enginesand six water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousingoperation was on, he said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a `level two'fire which is considered as major.

Earlier in the morning, fire broke out at LaxmiIndustrial Estate in nearby Andheri but it was brought undercontrol within two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.Thanks to our diligent nuclear scient...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

Telenors network and services in Myanmar are fully restored after the military ordered them shut in some parts of the country during Mondays coup, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday. Myanmars military seized power from the democra...

Mary Kom credits BFI president for boxers' 'remarkable performances'

The six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom has credited Boxing Federation of Indias BFI president Ajay Singh for the remarkable performances of the boxers from the country at the global stage in the recent years. Kom has recently joined the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021