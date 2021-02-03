Guj: Lion cub rescued from snare near Gir forest; 4 held

A lion cub trapped in asnare on the outskirts of Prachi village in Gir-Somnathdistrict of Gujarat was rescued on Wednesday, a Forestdepartment official said.

Though the department didn't reveal details of theincident, the involvement of poachers is suspected.

In a related development, forest officials fromadjoining Junagadh district nabbed four persons who weretrying to flee in a car, the department said in a release.

The four persons included a man who fled from ahospital in Talala taluka in Gir Somnath district whileundergoing treatment for a lion attack at Prachi.

The statement said a team of forest officials rushedto a place near Prachi, which is close to the Girforest,after getting a message that a lion had attacked a person.

Upon reaching there, officials found a lion cubtrapped in a snare, the statement said.

After some efforts, they also found a man who wasattacked by a lion.

While the cub, which was trapped by itsleg, wasrescued and sent to a care centre for treatment, the injuredman was referred to a hospital in Talala town, but he fled.

Later, four suspects, including the injured man, werenabbed near Vadala village in Junagadh district when they weretrying to flee in a vehicle, the statement said.

While the injured man has been referred to Junagadhcivil hospital, three others were detained for questioning, it said.

