PM's vision seeks to create employment opportunities in space sector

The vision will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:49 IST
India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets while guiding & promoting private sector through enabling policy environment. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the Prime Minister's vision for space technology is to unlock India's potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said, the vision seeks to create opportunities for large scale employment generation in the space sector. India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets while guiding & promoting private sector through enabling policy environment.

The vision will transform the approach in space sector from supply-driven to demand-driven model for optimum utilization of national resources while harnessing capacity & creative skills and focus shall be more on R&D, cutting-edge technology, newer frontiers in space, space exploration, human space flight with a view to attract & exploit the potential of the future generation.

The vision will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner.

