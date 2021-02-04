Worker killed in TN as mound of stones tumble at quarry site

Left Menu

04-02-2021
One worker was killed and two sustained injuries when a huge mound of stones fell on them at a quarrying site in a village in Uthiramerur near here on Thursday, a senior official said.

District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar said a total of 11 people were present at the site when the accident took place this morning, even as two have been hospitalized with injuries.

Eight others were not seriously injured, she told reporters citing preliminary inquiry.

The deceased was identified as Manikandan and the injured have been admitted to the Chengalpet government hospital.

''A detailed inquiry is on and we are enquiring with the quarry manager. The remaining eight did not suffer serious injuries. Those working in the spot said there is no one else under the rubbles as all of them came out,'' she said.

However, personnel from the state's disaster response agency will be deployed at the site to ascertain if anyone else is stuck under the stones, she said.

