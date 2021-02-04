Tribeca buys 51 pc stake in under-construction project in Pune; to invest Rs 300 cr for completion

Realty firm Tribeca, which is developing multiple Trump towers in India, has acquired 51 per cent stake in an under-construction luxury housing project in Pune and will invest around Rs 300 crore to complete this property.

Tribeca has picked up the stake in the project 'Voyage to the Stars' from its original promoter Acropolis Developers, which now holds the remaining 49 per cent stake.

The company said in a statement that it has completed the acquisition of majority 51 per cent stake in the 1.3 million square feet luxury project, which was launched by Acropolis in 2015 but ran into financial difficulties in 2019.

The company has been selected to complete this project by Acropolis and lenders.

When contacted, Tribeca founder Kalpesh Mehta declined to share the investment it has made to acquire the stake.

''The project is spread over 10-11 acres comprising around 400 units in 5 towers. Out of this, two towers having around 70 units each are already complete,'' he said.

On the investment required to complete the project, Mehta said it is estimated at around Rs 300 crore, which will be funded by equity, debt and advances from customers against sales bookings.

The existing debt in the project is around Rs 180 crore from two lenders.

''This is an iconic project, amongst the best in our portfolio, right up there with our Trump developments,'' Mehta said.

The project offers only 3-4 bedroom apartments with a pricing of Rs 2 - 2.5 crore onwards.

Tribeca pioneered the branded residential business in the country through a partnership with the Trump Organization. It made India the country with the largest number of Trump branded properties outside of North America. Trump towers are being developed in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata.

In 2019, HDFC Capital Advisors and Tribeca announced a Rs 500 crore fund for development of mid-income housing projects in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. It also tied up with Logix Group in 2019 to develop a mixed-use project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

''We stay asset light because it allows us to focus our energies on what we do best -- design, build and sell. Land requires a very difficult skill set and high-risk capital,'' Mehta said.

Housing brokerage PropTiger reported a 47 per cent decline in housing sales to 1,82,639 units across major cities during 2020 calendar year compared with the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand has been improving significantly since June with unlocking of economic activities.

The Maharashtra government's decision to temporarily reduce stamp duties from September last year till March 2021 has driven sales in two major markets in the state -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

