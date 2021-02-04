WBPCB distributes gas-based ovens to laundries to reduce air pollution

In a bid to reduce air pollution,West Bengal Pollution Control Board has undertaken a drive toencourage roadside laundry owners to adopt green technologiesand stop using coal-fired chullahs for ironing clothes, anofficial said on Thursday.

As the burning of fossil fuel is causing airpollution, the board has started distribution of gas-basedovens to around 60 laundries in Lake Town area of the city inthe first phase, he said.

''Smoke generated from burning coal is a major sourceof air pollution. We have observed that roadside food vendorsand those who iron press clothes use coal-fired chullahsextensively. We have launched a drive to motivate suchentrepreneurs to switch over from solid to clean fuels,'' WBPCBChairman Kalyan Rudra said.

He said the board has plans to scale up the programmeto distribute environment-friendly ovens to all the roadsidelaundries in Salt Lake area.

A study conducted by the National EnvironmentalEngineering Research Institute revealed that the burning offossil fuel (coal) has been a major pollutant of air.

The WBPCB had earlier distributed gas ovens to smallfood vendors in Bidhannagar area.

