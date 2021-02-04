Left Menu

Rain lashes many parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, was lashed by 6.6 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal range, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

In Haryana, Ambala was lashed by heavy rains (23 mm) after which day temperature dropped by seven notches below normal to settle at 14.1 deg C.

Karnal, which received 6 mm of rain, recorded a maximum of 18 deg C, down three notches.

Hisar's maximum settled at 19.2 deg C, three below normal limits.

In Punjab, Patiala, which received light rain, recorded a maximum of 16.4 deg C, down five notches against normal.

Ludhiana's maximum settled at 19.7 deg C, down one notch after being lashed by 4 mm of rain. Amritsar received light rain and the maximum temperature in the holy city settled at 18 deg C, three below normal limits.

Notably, the temperatures had risen by few notches above normal in the two states during the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

