Maha CM visits Lonar lake, suggests careful tourism upgrade

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the Lonar crater lake in Buldhanadistrict and asked officials to develop tourism facilities atthe site without disturbing the local biodiversity.

A release by the District Information Office said thechief minister visited the Van Kuti view point and DaityaSudan temple at the Lonar lake.

The oval-shaped Lonar lake, formed after a meteoritehit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, is a popular tourist hub.

Thackeray said the Lonar lake is an ocean ofbiodiversity and careful planning is needed while developingtourism facilities around the site to avoid overcrowding.

Accordingly, a draft plan should be prepared andimplemented properly to give a facelift to the site.

Thackeray held a meeting with officials anddeliberated on development of the Lonar Lake, the releasesaid.

''The Lonar lake is very popular with scientists whovisit here in large numbers. Arrangements should be made toattract all kinds of tourists.

''The lake has huge biodiversity around it anddevelopment of the place needs to be done in a proper manner,the release quoted the CM as saying.

While developing the lake site, its biodiversityshould not be disturbed and limited entry of visitors shouldbe permitted, Thackeray said.

Last year, the Lonar lake was chosen as a wetland siteof international importance under the Ramsar conservationtreaty.

