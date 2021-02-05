Left Menu

CIDCO approves land transfer for quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu rly line

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

The City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) has approved the transferof land at Kolegaon village and Kelve village for quadruplingof Virar-Dahanu suburban line of the Western Railway, anofficial said on Friday.

As per an official release, the decision was takenfollowing a request by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation(MRVC) for transfer and possession of the land from CIDCO.

''CIDCO has always been considerate regardingdevelopment of projects leading public interest. Accordingly,it has decided to provide a plot near Kolgaon and Kelve to theMRVC for quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu railway route,'' VC and MDof CIDCO Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.

The allotment will be done on lease hold basis for aperiod of 90 years, it was stated.

