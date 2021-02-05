Left Menu

965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:32 IST
965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 & above in 2020: Govt

A total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its vicinity, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Vardhan said ''possibilities are being explored'' to take up pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

Vardhan said the National Center for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, maintained a nationwide seismological network, comprising 115 seismic stations, to monitor the earthquake activity in and around the country.

''During the last year, a total of 965 earthquakes with magnitude 3 and above have been reported by NCS. Out of which, 13 earthquakes were recorded in National Capital Region (NCR) and its vicinity,'' he said.

Vardhan said no proven system was available at present in the country to provide the early warning of earthquakes.

''However, possibilities are being explored to take up a pilot study on earthquake early warning system in collaboration with United States Geological Survey,'' Vardhan said.

Vardhan said the NCS had initiated magnetotelluric geophysical survey, interpretation of satellite imageries and geological field investigations in Delhi and surroundings in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.

The purpose of these studies is to locate and characterise the major seismic sources/fault lines in Delhi and surroundings. PTI PRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM announces Rs 2 lakh cash reward to PM trophy winner NCC contingent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday congratulated the National Cadet Corps NCC contingent that has won the Prime Ministers Trophy and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to each winner. The contingent, which has won the...

GRAPHIC-Biden's immense economic challenge: Putting 10 million people back to work

President Joe Biden is presenting his plan on Friday for addressing one of the greatest challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - how to get millions of out-of-work Americans back on the job.The labor market regained some minor ground i...

Youth Congress workers in Kochi pour black oil on Sachin Tendulkar's cut-out in protest to his tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi in protest against the legendary batsmans tweet after international personalities extended support to the farmers protest in India...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy. Stimulus talks, upbeat ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021