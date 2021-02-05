Maha: 10 birds found dead in Aurangabad, samples to be tested

Amid the avian influenzascare, 10 birds were found dead in Sillod tehsil ofMaharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday, an official said.

The samples of these birds, found dead in Ambhaivillage, were collected and sent to Aurangabad for testing,the official from the state animal husbandry department toldPTI.

''While nine of the 10 deceased birds were crows, onewas a common myna. The carcasses of these birds were foundnear Wadeshwar temple in the village, around 90 kms fromAurangabad,'' he said.

There is a poultry farm located within one km radiusof the spot, but there is no report of any bird dying there sofar, the official said.

A survey would be conducted in 10 km radius area ofthe spot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)