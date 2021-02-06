Left Menu

Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub

A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:10 IST
Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media. Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.

"I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders," said a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek. "Fear mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc". Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric.

It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours. Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month. "Sometimes there are purple puddles on the road too," said Twitter user Area Julid, who claimed to be from the area.

The head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real. "The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh calls on Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V P Singh Badnore also called on Naidu separately, the Vice President Secretariat said.Union Minister of De...

Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pak refuses to sell it at govt rate

The owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumars ancestral house in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has refused to sell it at a rate fixed by the government, saying he would demand Rs 25 crore for the prime location property which is severel...

Baghel slams nails, barricades at farmer protest sites, accuses govt of internationalising issue

Slamming the Centre over the treatment of farmers protesting the new farm laws, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday likened the installing of multi-layered barricading and nails at protest sites to the old tactics of daco...

About a quarter of direct tax litigations getting resolved via 'Vivad Se Vishwas'

The Centres ambitious tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas has settled almost a quarter of the over 5.10 lakh tax disputes, with about Rs 97,000 crore worth disputed tax being resolved so far under it.As many as 1,25,144 cases hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021