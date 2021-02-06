AIADMK MLA donates Rs 3.16 crore to TTD for temple in TN

TTD (Tirumala TirupatiDevasthanams) Board member and AIADMK MLA R Kumaraguru hasmade an offering of Rs 3.16 crore to the shrine of LordVenkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Saturday.

He has requested the TTD that governs the temple toutilise the fund for the construction of a Lord VenkateswaraSwamy temple in his Ulundurpettai constituency in Tamil Nadu,TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Also, the MLA handed over the documents of four acres ofland for the temple, he said.

The foundation for the shrine would be laid after anauspicious date is fixed, he said adding that the MLA had,on December 25 last, too, made a donation of Rs 1 crore forthe planned temple.

