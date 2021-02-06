Left Menu

CORRECTION-Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub

A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media. Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:27 IST
CORRECTION-Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood. Image Credit: ANI

A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media.

Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood. "I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders," said a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek. "Fear-mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc".

Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric. It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours. Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month.

"Sometimes there are purple puddles on the road too," said Twitter user Area Julid, who claimed to be from the area. The section head for disaster mitigation and preparedness of the Pekalongan Disaster Mitigation Agency, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real.

"The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Sudan is of the view that any unilateral step to fill Ethiopias Renaissance Dam in July would pose a direct threat to its national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday.Sudan also proposes ...

Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passes away at 80

Veteran Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday. She was 80. She had been a two-time minister and a five-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib. Punjab Chief Minister Amari...

Pondy CM flays fuel price hikes, takes out bullock cart rally

Puducherry, Feb 6 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday condemned the hike in fuel prices, including LPG cooking gas, by taking part in a procession of bullock-carts and cycle-rickshaws here.Ter...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021