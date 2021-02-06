Left Menu

Kandhamal reamins coldest place in Odisha, cold wave from Feb 7 : IMD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:33 IST
There was little respite from cold conditions in most parts of Odisha barring some region interior parts of the state and the IMD Saturday warned of likely isolated to severe cold wave conditions in 18 districts from February 7 to 10.

The night temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 4degree celsius till February 10 under the influence of northwesterly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower level penetrating the state, the Met office said.

The districts likely to experience cold wave condition are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi from 8.30 am of February 7 to 8.30 am of February 8.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada andNabarangpur districts will experience it from February 8 to February 10, it said.

In regard to the weather condition in the last 24hours, the IMD said that only four places reported temperatures between 10-degree Celsius or below that.

G Udaygiri was coldest at 4.5-degree celsius, followed by Phulbani at 7 degrees, Kirei in Sundergarh district in western region at 9.5 degrees and Daringbadi at 10 degrees, the IMD said.

It said dry weather prevailed in the state, while shallow to moderate fog prevailed at one or two places over Angul and Malkangiri districts of the interior region.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.1-degree Celsius was recorded at Angul and the lowest minimum temperature of 7degree was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

The special relief commissioners office has advised people to stay indoors during the night to avoid exposure to cold. They have been asked to avoid riding two-wheelers and travel in open cars at night.

The district collectors have been directed to ensure that school and community buildings and other available ones are opened for use as shelter during the night by the homeless and the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

