Game between Bielefeld, Bremen called off due to snowstorm - (A)

Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state.Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already traveled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions.The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bundesliga game between Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen was called off hours before kickoff Sunday due to a heavy snowstorm that's sweeping across Germany.

"Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it's not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly," the German soccer league said in statement.

"A new date for the game will be announced shortly." Bielefeld is in the north east of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was among those worst hit by the storm. Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state.

Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already traveled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions.

The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off. Paderborn is just over 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of Bielefeld.

Hoffenheim's Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt was still going ahead in Sinsheim, more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Paderborn. Frankfurt was bidding to reclaim fourth place from Bayer Leverkusen with a win.

