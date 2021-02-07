Left Menu

Akhara Parishad to refrain from any demands for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar after glacier burst

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:36 IST
Akhara Parishad to refrain from any demands for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar after glacier burst

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has decided it will not keep any demands before the Uttarakhand government during the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar regarding arrangements during the festival after glacier burst in the neighbouring state triggering floods on Sunday.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

The ABAP will also hold a puja (worship ritual) so that a disaster of such magnitude does not repeat in Uttarakhand and there is minimum loss of lives in this disaster.

Speaking to PTI, Mahant Narendra Giri who heads the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said, ''The first bathing day in the Haridwar Kumbh is on March 11. At the time of this disaster, we are with the (Uttarakhand) government. We will not keep any demand before the government during the Kumbh at Haridwar, which may pose a problem for them. At this hour of grief and adverse circumstances, we are with the government.'' Giri also said, ''We will organise a puja so that a disaster of such magnitude does not repeat in Uttarakhand, and there is minimum loss of lives in this disaster.'' Vrindavan-based religious preacher Rasik Bihari Vibhuji Maharaj, who is holding a programme in Lucknow from February 17 to 24, claimed, ''This was pre-decided as per the planetary positions. There has been tampering with the environment as well, which led to this.'' Meanwhile, Ashutosh Varshney, a trustee of Ram Sewa Trust told PTI, ''A havan programme is being organised, so that lives of people (trapped in the disaster) could be saved, and there could be freedom from all sorts of obstructions. The havan is being held at Sangam area of the city.'' PTI NAV HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held over alleged murder of elderly couple related to ex-MP CM: UP cops

With the arrest of two men, the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday claimed to have cracked within 72 hours the murder case of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida.Four people, all in their 2...

Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the statescoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.Kolkata reported the highest nu...

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission HSRLM poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.He further said a district-level training centre will ...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.With the inclusio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021