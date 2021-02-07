Left Menu

CM writes to PM on eco-sensitive zones around wildlife park

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:38 IST
CM writes to PM on eco-sensitive zones around wildlife park
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sought Prime Minister NarendraModi's intervention to ensure densely populated areas aroundthe Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary were excluded by theEnvironment Ministry while notifying eco-sensitive zones.

Considering what he saw as a genuine apprehension of thepeople living adjacent to the sanctuary, the Chief Ministerin a letter to Modi said the latter should intervene and givedirections to the Ministry for an early hearing on thematter.

Areas near the sanctuary such as Tholpetty, Kattkkulam,Panavalli, Kurukkanmoola, Chaligadha and Kappistore,Cheeyambam , Moodakolly, Cheeral need to be excluded from thenotification, the Chief Minister said.

Otherwise, it would affect the lives of the people asthey have only modest means of livelihood,he said in theletter a copy of which was released to the media here.

The Kerala government had made recommendations fornotifying eco-sensitive zones around 21 protected areas inDecember 2019.

However, after considering the concerns of the peoplenear the sanctuary, the government submitted an amendedproposal for the draft notification on January 13 last yearas per which the extent of eco-sensitive zone measures to88.2 sq kms.

But, the notification issued by the Ministry recentlynotified 118.59 sq kms around the sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone.

The sanctuary withan extent of 344.44 kms has differentspecies of wild animals, and is home to the rare andendangered species of floraand fauna.

Meanwhile, protests were held against the notification inWayanad district.

The supporters of the ruling LDF (Left Democratic Front)blocked traffic at various places in the district on Sundayand the opposition Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front)has planned a hartal on Monday.

Activists of both the fronts had burned copies of thedraft notification and staged demonstrations in the districton Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held over alleged murder of elderly couple related to ex-MP CM: UP cops

With the arrest of two men, the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday claimed to have cracked within 72 hours the murder case of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida.Four people, all in their 2...

Bengal reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally roseto 5,71,371 on Sunday as 193 more people tested positive forthe infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the statescoronavirus death toll to 10,207, a health bulletin said.Kolkata reported the highest nu...

Under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, poor and needy women will be made self-reliant: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission HSRLM poor and needy women will be made self-reliant.He further said a district-level training centre will ...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Karnataka government is considering accommodation of the Koraga community in the list of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.With the inclusio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021