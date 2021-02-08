Left Menu

Australia calls for immediate release of economist detained in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities should immediately release Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, following his weekend arrest, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday. Turnell said on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:31 IST
Australia calls for immediate release of economist detained in Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar authorities should immediately release Sean Turnell, an economist and adviser to deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, following his weekend arrest, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

Turnell said on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government. Australia - which summoned Myanmar's ambassador over the detention - has been in contact with Turnell, Payne said.

"We have called for the immediate release of Australian citizen Professor Turnell from detention in Myanmar. Our embassy has been providing Professor Turnell with extensive support during this ordeal," Payne told reporters in Sydney. Turnell is a professor of economics at Macquarie University in Sydney and has been advising Suu Kyi on economic policy for several years.

Payne did not specify where Turnell was being held but she earlier said an unnamed Australian was being held at a police station. Police fired a water cannon at protesters in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw on Monday as tens of thousands of people across the country joined a third day of demonstrations against the military's removal of Suu Kyi's government a week ago.

Turnell told Reuters on Saturday he expected to be charged following his detention. "I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," Turnell said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he said, with a smile emoji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies s...

JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 per cent after the company posted a nearly 75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock jumped 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE. It g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021