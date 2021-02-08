Left Menu

Improvement in cold in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:45 IST
There was an improvement in the cold conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperature increased across the valley on Monday, while it settled below the freezing point at all weather stations, officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius last night, up from the previous night's minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, up from minus 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius last night, an increase of four degrees from the previous night, the officials said.

They said the night temperature at the resort was 4.2 degrees above normal for this time of the season.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in the south touched minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office has said while the sky would be partly to generally cloudy on Monday, the weather is expected to stay mainly dry for the next one week.

