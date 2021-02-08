Left Menu

High resilience of dissolved heavy metals in Ganga water during COVID-19: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown provided a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur a rare opportunity to quantify the impact of restricted anthropogenic activities on the water chemistry resilience of large rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:53 IST
High resilience of dissolved heavy metals in Ganga water during COVID-19: Study
The study, which adds to the body of research world’s large rivers have been intensely studied to better understand the impact of climate change and direct human interventions on river water quality and quantity has found pace in the cover page of the journal. Image Credit: ANI

Efforts to minimize industrial wastewater can substantially reduce heavy metal pollution in the Ganga water in a short time span of a few months, a study carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown.

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown provided a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur a rare opportunity to quantify the impact of restricted anthropogenic activities on the water chemistry resilience of large rivers.

They analyzed the daily geochemical record of the Ganga River and showed that reduced industrial discharge during 51 days of mandated nationwide lockdown decreased the dissolved heavy metal concentrations by a minimum of 50%. In contrast, inputs from agricultural runoff and domestic sewage like nitrate and phosphate remained almost the same as these sources were not impacted by the nationwide confinement.

The research is supported by the Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), a bilateral organization under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and U.S. Department of States, and recently published by 'Environmental Science and Technology Letters', showed the high resilience of dissolved heavy metals.

The study, which adds to the body of research world's large rivers have been intensely studied to better understand the impact of climate change and direct human interventions on river water quality and quantity has found pace in the cover page of the journal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marathwada: 10L MSEDCL consumers get disconnection notices

The Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL has sentdisconnection notices via SMS to nearly 10 lakh consumers ineight districts of Marathwada, a senior official said onMonday.MSEDCL joint managing director Naresh Gi...

ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021

Hyderabad, Feb 8 PTI Indian School of Business ISBhas been ranked as the number one B-School in India and 23rdworldwide in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2021.It is the only B-School from India to figure in thetop25 globally.Alumni...

Wipro names Michael Seiger as country head for Germany, Austria

IT major Wipro Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Seiger as the country head and managing director for Germany and Austria.Prior to this, Seiger was the Global Head of application management at Atos SE, where he led the ...

INOX Air Products bags contract from ArcelorMittal for air separation unit at Hazira Plant

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 8 ANIPRNewswire INOX Air Products INOXAP, Indias largest manufacturer of Industrial and Medical Gases, has announced that it has bagged a prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd AMNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021