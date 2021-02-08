Left Menu

Southwest France hit by heavy floods, Paris area on flood alert

Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week. The worst flooding was in the town of Saintes, 115 km (71 miles) north of Bordeaux, where the Charente river stood at a near-record level of 6.20 metres (20 feet).

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:55 IST
Southwest France hit by heavy floods, Paris area on flood alert
A total of 251 people have been killed in floods caused by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water in parts of Bangladesh, said a government report. Image Credit: ANI

Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week.

The worst flooding was in the town of Saintes, 115 km (71 miles) north of Bordeaux, where the Charente river stood at a near-record level of 6.20 metres (20 feet). The waters were at waist level in several streets and knee-deep in large parts of the town. Hundreds of people were evacuated as water seeping into cellars knocked out power supplies. Local authorities laid beams on cinder blocks so residents could walk from flooded houses to dry land.

To the southeast of Bordeaux, where the river Garonne flooded large areas between Marmande and La Reole last week, floodwaters were receding, but the waters of the Charente were not expected to fall before Wednesday, local authorities said. "We are at a peak level now. We expect water levels to rise a little more in the coming days, and to subside from mid-week," a Charente-Maritime spokeswoman said.

The city of Cognac, centre of brandy production on the Charente river, also saw several streets flooded. FLOOD ALERT

The France Meteo weather service put seven departments on flood alert on Monday, including Charente-Maritime, two areas along the Loire river, the Somme and Oise regions in northern France and the Seine-et-Marne region east of Paris. In Paris, many parts of the quays along the Seine have been inaccessible for days after the river broke its banks, but water levels, at 4.35 metres on Monday morning, remained well below recent highs of 5.88 metres seen in January 2018 and 6.10 metres in June 2016.

Along the river Marne, which flows into the Seine on the eastern edge of the capital, the river broke its banks in several towns, notably in Conde-Sainte-Libaire and Esbly, where several streets were flooded and elevated walkways were built.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's non-declaration in Chennai surprises pundits

Englands refusal to declare their second innings despite a healthy overall lead has surprised many who believe it might allow India to salvage a draw in the opening test in Chennai. The touring side, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to hit record highs at open on stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, ...

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms that employ tens of thousands of mainland Chinese workers, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus...

Rough road ahead for Latam and Caribbean economies, says IMF

Latin American and Caribbean economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels of output until 2023 and GDP per capita will catch up only in 2025, later than other parts of the world, the International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021