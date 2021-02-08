Left Menu

Gopal Rai orders third party audit of mini-stadium construction in Babarpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:34 IST
Gopal Rai orders third party audit of mini-stadium construction in Babarpur
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@WgtnPhoenixFC)

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday ordered a third party audit of the construction work of a mini-stadium at a park in the Babarpur assembly constituency following complaints of irregularities.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Rai held a review meeting with municipal corporation officials on the ongoing development works in Babarpur assembly.

''I am ordering a third party audit to be conducted for the construction work of a mini stadium in Tikona Park as I have received several complaints regarding irregularities,'' Rai, who represents Babarpur in the Delhi assembly, said.

He said that he has directed the municipality officials to meet Resident Welfare Association representatives and enquire into the complaints of use of substandard material in this work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling Cong ‘misusing' power to influence municipal body polls: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Monday slammed the ruling Congress, accusing it of misusing the government machinery to influence the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh alleged his party candidates were bullied at...

EU defends foreign policy chief over Russia trip after expulsions

The European Unions executive defended the blocs top diplomat on Monday over a trip he made last week to Russia, which announced the expulsion of three EU diplomats while he was holding talks. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he h...

Do not link farmers' stir with any religion, Sukhbir urges PM

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to link the agitation against the farm laws with any religion or community and said he should instead focus on giving justice to farmers. The SAD...

Over 9,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; turnout 54 pc

More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent.Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021