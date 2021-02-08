Gopal Rai orders third party audit of mini-stadium construction in Babarpur

Gopal Rai orders third party audit of mini-stadium construction in BabarpurPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:34 IST
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Monday ordered a third party audit of the construction work of a mini-stadium at a park in the Babarpur assembly constituency following complaints of irregularities.
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Rai held a review meeting with municipal corporation officials on the ongoing development works in Babarpur assembly.
''I am ordering a third party audit to be conducted for the construction work of a mini stadium in Tikona Park as I have received several complaints regarding irregularities,'' Rai, who represents Babarpur in the Delhi assembly, said.
He said that he has directed the municipality officials to meet Resident Welfare Association representatives and enquire into the complaints of use of substandard material in this work.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
