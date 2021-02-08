Works worth Rs 1.63 lakh cr sanctioned for national highways in nearly six years

Works worth Rs 1,63,302 crore were sanctioned for expansion and widening of national highways entrusted to state public works departments during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and the current year.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the ministry keeps on receiving proposals from various state governments from time to time for expansion/ widening of National Highways (NHs) entrusted to them.

''During the last five years period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and the current year this ministry had sanctioned 2,115 works costing Rs 1,63,302 crore for expansion/ widening of NHs in the Country entrusted to state PWDs. This includes 62 works sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,926 crore in the state of Kerala,'' he said.

The reply was to queries from Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)