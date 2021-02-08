Left Menu

Meghalaya CM invites Lok Sabha Speaker to visit the state

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inDelhi and informed him about the progress of construction ofthe new state Assembly building and invited him to visit thehill state, officials said.

The chief minister was accompanied by state AssemblySpeaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

''Apprised him on the progress of the construction ofthe Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and invited him to visitMeghalaya and give an audience to all members of ourlegislative assembly,'' the chief minister tweeted.

A CMO statement said the chief minister and hiscolleagues also sought support and cooperation from the Centrefor completion of the Assembly building by 2022.

During the day, the chief minister also called onseveral Union Ministers.

He called on Union Housing and Urban Affairs MinisterHardeep Singh Puri and sough financial support from the Centrefor improvement of New Shillong Township including thedevelopment of roads and other infrastructure.

The chief minister also requested the Union Ministryssupport for the development of the aspiring Williamnagar WaterSupply Scheme, the statement said.

In a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister GajendraSingh Shekhawat, the chief minister intimated him regardingthe implementation and progress of the ambitious Jal JeevanMission project in Meghalaya.

The CM also sought the ministry's support for thestate government's proposed initiative to rejuvenate WahUmkhrah and Umshyrpi river.

The CMO statement said, ''the Union Minister spoke insupport of the state government's plans and instructedofficials present in the meeting to ensure that the projectssee the light of day.'' Snagma also called on Union Youth Affairs and SportsMinister Kiren Rijiju and apprised him of the ongoingconstruction of different sports infrastructure in the state.

He sought the Ministry's support to organize theproposed North East Youth Festival 2022 in Shillong, tocommemorate the 50th year of Meghalaya's statehood.

