Fire at Berlin migrant centre leaves many injured - fire brigade

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out on Monday at a building in Berlin that houses newly arrived asylum seekers, the fire brigade said on Twitter, adding that many people were injured. It was not clear what had caused the fire on Niedstrasse in the German capital's south-western Friedenau district.

"The fire at the refugee centre has been confirmed," the Berlin fire department said on Twitter, adding that 70 firefighters had been sent to the scene to take care of the many injured. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

