Kolkata airport building new ATC tower with upgraded tech: AAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata airport has started building a new air traffic control (ATC) tower and a technical block with upgraded technology and enhanced capacity, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Tuesday.

This construction project will cost around Rs 458 crore, the AAI said in a statement.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and operates more than 100 airports in the country. The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata is one of them.

''With more than 50 metres of height, the new building (at the Kolkata airport) will be equipped with advanced digital technology in the field of communication and air traffic system,'' the AAI noted.

