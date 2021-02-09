Left Menu

Gas tragedy memorial work to begin by end of year: MP minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:44 IST
Gas tragedy memorial work to begin by end of year: MP minister

The construction of a memorial andresearch centre in memory of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedyvictims will begin by the end of the year and it will send outa message of environment conservation, Madhya Pradesh ministerof relief and rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang said on Tuesday.

It will be built at the site of the leak, which tookplace in the intervening night of December 2-3 in 1984 andkilled thousands, and is widely acknowledged as the world'sworst industrial disaster, he said.

''This will not only be a tribute to those who died inthe disaster but also send out a message to the world that weshould not spoil our environment due to industrialization.

Work on the memorial and research centre is likely to begin bythe end of this year,'' he told reporters.

He said the research centre would work for social-economic development of gas victims, as well as on pollutionand environmental conservation.

Sarang also said the work of removal of hazardouswaste lying in the Union Carbide factory, the site of thetragedy,, would begin soon.

The Union government, in March 2017, had told the LokSabha that 336 tonnes of hazardous waste were lying in thefactory premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

BLS International to provide technology-enabled services in UP

BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a new project from Uttar Pradesh Government to operate 10,000 Jan Sewa Kendras across the state.In line with the UP Governments focus on enhancing digitally enabled citizen services, the scope...

India sees improvement in online civility score in 2020: Microsoft study

Fewer people in India experienced negative online interactions or encountered online risks in 2020 compared to the previous year, even though risk of hate speech grew during the year, according to a report by Microsoft.Microsofts annual stu...

Aadhaar-driving licence linking to reduce RTO crowds: Official

The Centres decision to linkAadhaar card with driving licence and vehicle registrationcertificate RC will considerably reduce crowds at RegionalTransport Offices RTOs and make them free of agents andtouts, a top Maharashtra government offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021