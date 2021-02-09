Left Menu

Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines

The animals provide an opportunity to explore what that means to Hong Kong people about the nature, the remaining nature value in Hong Kong. Hong Kongs Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department estimates there are approximately 1,100 brown cattle and 120 water buffalo distributed across Hong Kongs Lantau Island and rural parts of the New Territories near the border with China.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:39 IST
Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines

The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Cattle and water buffalo embody hard work and serenity in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and were used on Hong Kong farms for centuries to plough rice fields, pull carts and provide milk and meat. But as farms began to shut down in the the 1970s, many animals were abandoned and their descendants became the wild cattle and buffalos now commonly seen in rural Hong Kong. Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. Starting mid-morning they distribute grass and hay bought with donated funds to different herds around the island. “The animals are a very important part of our culture, of our city planning, especially rural planning,'' Ho said. The animals provide an opportunity to explore “what that means to Hong Kong people about the nature, the remaining nature value in Hong Kong.” Hong Kong's Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department estimates there are approximately 1,100 brown cattle and 120 water buffalo distributed across Hong Kong's Lantau Island and rural parts of the New Territories near the border with China. The Lantau Buffalo Association hopes to preserve the animals and their habitat, reduce friction with growing human communities and lobby for long-term environmental preservation policies. While Hong Kong is best known for its neon-lit, densely-packed urban environment, more than three-quarters of the southern Chinese territory of 7.5 million people remains green hills and forests.

Over her 14 years of caring for the animals, Ho, a Lantau resident herself, has come to know them well. Water buffalo are “very shy, they spend most of the time in the wetland. So, preserving the wetland is one thing will help them to live healthy,” she said. Cattle, on the other hand, are very sociable, especially if you have food.

“They will come and get your food and they are not scared of humans,” Ho said. Fiona Woodhouse of the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the welfare of wildlife speaks to the overall health of Hong Kong's environment and cultural heritage. “So, we need to ... ensure their welfare as much as possible and look at what we're doing in Hong Kong to see how it impacts those animals and their ability to survive and live safely in Hong Kong,” Woodhouse said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza

Seven serological samples of birds collected from the National Zoological Park in the national capital have been found positive for avian influenza Bird flu, zoo authorities informed on Tuesday. 7 serological samples of droppings of birds a...

Alpine skiing-Bad weather wipes out world championships for second day

Bad weather thwarted attempts to start the Alpine skiing world championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday with the womens super-G called off due to fog.The skiers were kept waiting as fog shrouded the upper parts of the Olympia de...

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus...

LS likely to take up three bills to replace ordinances in first part of budget session

By Pragya Kaushika The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha met on Tuesday and decided that three of the four ordinances, which have to be replaced with bills, will be taken up in the first half of budget session and the remaining one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021