Man reported missing after accident involving vessel in sea

A man has beenreported missing from a fishing boat following a 'minoraccident' involving a vessel off the Vizhinjam coast here,police said on Tuesday.

Vizhinjam coastal police said 49-year-old ShahulHameed fell from the fishing boat on February 8 at around7.30 PM.

''Three people went for fishing and the incident tookplace at around 72 km off the Vizhinjam coast.Two returned onTuesday morning,'' police told PTI.

The survivors said it was not a head-on collision andthe boat was not damaged much but with a few scratches.

''They were fishing in the shipping channel and triedto move from there after cutting the net when they saw anotherlarge vessel.But unfortunately they were unable to do so and aminor accident happened.Hameed fell off from the boat,'' policesaid.

Police also said the survivors reached the shoreunhurt and investigation was on.

