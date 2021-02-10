Left Menu

Rs 900 Crore allocated to develop satellites' launching capacity for FY 2020-21

ISRO is striving towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the field of capacity development in launching satellites; therefore, no policy is envisaged for seeking foreign cooperation in this direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:30 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Rs 900 Crore was allocated to ISRO for F.Y. 2020-21 for developing capacity for the launching of satellites. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said that the Department of Space has been involved in launching satellites of foreign countries since long. A total number of satellites launched till date is 328 from 33 different countries and the revenue earned till date is 25 M USD and 189 M Euros. Moreover, the Government of India has established New Space India Limited (NSIL), a PSU under Department of Space to commercially launch satellites and become financially self-reliant.

In another related question, Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO facilities are extended to Indian industries and academia for testing their space systems. Satellites from M/s. Space Kidz India and M/s. Syzygy Space Technologies has undergone testing at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO. He said the participation of the private sector in space activities in India is expected to result in the development of cutting edge technologies, new applications & services. Overall it will make a bigger impact on space economy, he added.

The Minister said that Government has analysed the issues and concerns about national security while allowing Private companies to participate in space activities and appropriate measures have been taken by means of establishing Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), an independent nodal agency to authorize, monitor and regulate space activities in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

