UP: Labourer dies after under-construction mud wall collapses

A labourer died while another was critically injured on Wednesday after an under-construction wall of a godown fell on them during plastering work in Muradnagar here, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours in Hakeempura colony of Muradnagar when the wall came crashing down burying a group of construction workers under the debris, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Deepal, a native of Bihar, and Sajid, a resident of Jalalpur village of Muradnagar, were pulled out by fellow workers and rushed to a nearby hospital where Deepal was declared brought dead while Sajid is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against property owner Yameen and contractor Naushad. While Yameen is on the run, Naushad was arrested, he said.

Yameen is a retired employee of an ordnance factory and was getting a godown constructed by Naushad, he added.

Prima facie, it appears that the wall was being built using mud instead of cement. It collapsed after some water was splashed onto it before plaster work was started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)