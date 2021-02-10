Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini, officials said.

The budget was approved during an online meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2041, initiated in 2017, remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft MPD 2041 is expected to be ready in time by March, 2021 for statutory approvals, officials said.

An annual outlay of Rs 6,738 cr had been provisioned in the budget and receipts have been projected at Rs 6749 cr, the DDA said in a statement, adding it was a ''sustainable development-oriented budget''.

''A significant component of the expenditure is earmarked for Narela sub city development area. Significant allocations have also been made for transport infrastructure projects such as grant to DMRC towards construction of Phase -IV metro line for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor and construction of UER –II stretch in Delhi through NHAI,'' it said.

The budget also lays special emphasis on rejuvenation of water bodies and the Yamuna riverfront, officials said.

Sharing details, the urban body said, ''A provision of Rs 2,326 cr has been provided for development of land and physical infrastructure facilities such as roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines and drainage mainly in the sub cities of Narela, Dwarka and Rohini under development''.

It said that the DDA is ''committed to provide Rs 1,000 crore in a phased manner for Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor of Delhi Metro Phase IV project'' and added that the budget estimate for it for 2021-22 financial year is Rs 400 cr.

Also, it has been decided to complete the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) project at the earliest. It will significantly enhance the connectivity of the sub cities of Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and the proposed land pooling areas with rest of Delhi and the neighboring states, officials said.

By connecting the major national highways, it will contribute significantly towards easing heavy traffic congestion on Delhi roads and in improving the air quality. The outlay is Rs100 cr in this budget, they said.

Other projects, include construction of four foot over bridges (FOBs) in Dwarka to provide safe passage to pedestrians, and a flyover-cum-railway over bridge (ROB) in Narela is expected to be completed by March, the officials said.

A concept plan for development of Narela sub city for its vacant or available land usage is being prepared by a consultant and its report is likely to be expected by March 2021, the DDA said.

For work on the development of the iconic Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka, Rs 280 cr has been allocated in the budget.

An outlay of Rs 112.40 cr has also been provided towards development and maintenance of city parks under the DDA.

There are 787 parks under DDA having a total area of 11,258 acres, it said, The DDA also said that all ongoing housing projects are likely to be completed in 2021-22. An allocation of Rs1,100 crore has been provided for completion of such projects.

An outlay of Rs 13.50 cr has been given for construction of 'Utsav pandals' at Madangir , Dwarka, Rohini and CBD Shahdara, it added.

DDA has also undertaken a project which involves integrated development based on transit-oriented development norms with mixed land usage on 30 hectares of land at Karkardooma. The first of its kind East Delhi Hub project is being executed by the NBCC. The outlay in the budget for this project is Rs 500 cr. The tenders have been floated, the urban body said.

As part of the Delhi Cycle Walk project, work on phase-1 of building a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, named 'Neelgai Line' from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar, has been initiated. A provision of Rs 28 cr has been made in this year's budget, officials said.

