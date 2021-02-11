Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:36 IST
Public toilet facilities in slums, JJ colonies are free-of-cost: SDMC Mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

South Delhi Mayor Anamika on Wednesday said public toilet facilities in slums and JJ colonies are free-of-cost for people, and action will be taken if agencies managing it are found charging them for usage.

She said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, on the recommendation of its Standing Committee, had passed a resolution in the House last November 1, clearly mentioning that 'no charges are to be taken from any users of the toilet blocks or urinal blocks situated in the area of JJ colonies under the SDMC'.

Private agencies, managing these facilities will face action if, found charging people for their usage, and even their contracts could be revoked, she said.

The mayor alleged that in view of upcoming municipal polls, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are ''creating confusion'' among residents living in such areas where the corporation has ensured those services, without charging a single rupee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

