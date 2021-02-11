EDMC to start mobile app-based attendance system for employees

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is going to introduce a mobile application-based attendance system that will ''record'' the live location of its employees, the civic body said on Wednesday.

Leader of House in the BJP-led EDMC on Wednesday held a discussion on the annual budget and rejected the three new taxes, including a professional tax and a betterment tax, proposed in its annual budget to augment its revenue, the corporation said in a statement.

Additional Commissioner Alka R Sharma had presented the budget in December, in which an education cess of 5 per cent of property tax had also been proposed.

In the statement, the EDMC also said that the corporation is ''going to start an attendance system for employees using a mobile app that will record the live location of the employees''.

The standing committee of the cash-strapped corporation had recently rejected the three new taxes and hike in existing taxes.

