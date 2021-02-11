Left Menu

Britain's 'Kent' coronavirus variant will sweep the world - UK genetic surveillance chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus variant first found in the British region of Kent is likely to sweep around the world and the battle with the virus is going to go on for at least a decade, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme said.

The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, told the BBC.

"Once we get on top of [the virus] or it mutates itself out of being virulent - causing disease - then we can stop worrying about it. But I think, looking in the future, we're going to be doing this for years. We're still going to be doing this 10 years down the line, in my view."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

