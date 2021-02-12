Left Menu

Nilgiris dist shivers under cold, mercury dips to minus

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:15 IST
Nilgiris dist shivers under cold, mercury dips to minus
Biting cold madeseveral residents stay put at home as several parts ofNilgiris district recorded zero degrees to minus 4 degreesCelsius from early Friday, affecting normal life.

According to weather department sources, due to heavymist and frost, the temperature stood at below or zerodegrees Celsius in and around the Government Botanical Gardenarea in this tourist town.

Similarly, minus four degrees Celsius was recorded atSandinalla and Chinnamorgan areas on the outskirts, forcingthe residents to remain indoors.

The sources said early morning frost destroyed teacultivation in nearly 1,000 acres in Coonoor, Kothagiri andUdhagamandalam.

