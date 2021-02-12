Left Menu

India to fund NRs 142 million for restoration of three cultural heritage projects

The agreements were signed by the Project Director of CLPIU Building of National Reconstruction Authority and Contractors for conservation and retrofitting of Seto Machindranath Temple, construction of Dharamshala at Budhaneelkantha and conservation and development of Kumari Home in Lalitpur district, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.The Seto Machindranath Temple is a significant living heritage site located in Jana Bahal in central Kathmandu.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:26 IST
India to fund NRs 142 million for restoration of three cultural heritage projects
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India will provide Nepalese Rupees 142 million to Nepal for the restoration and conservation of three cultural heritage sites in the Kathmandu Valley. The three sites are part of cultural heritage projects being taken up by India for post-earthquake conservation and restoration under an MoU signed between the two countries.

The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.

Representatives from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and various stakeholders in Nepal on Thursday signed three contract agreements for the conservation and retrofitting of the three conservation sites. The agreements were signed by the Project Director of CLPIU (Building) of National Reconstruction Authority and Contractors for conservation and retrofitting of Seto Machindranath Temple, construction of Dharamshala at Budhaneelkantha and conservation and development of Kumari Home in Lalitpur district, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

The Seto Machindranath Temple is a significant living heritage site located in Jana Bahal in central Kathmandu. It is one of the main shrines of the protector God of Kathmandu Valley and is worshiped by both Hindus and Buddhists alike. The conservation and retrofitting of the temple will be carried out at a cost of NRs 626 million. Located inside Ratnakar Mahavihara, the Kumari Chhen is a historic house of the living goddess of Patan. The living goddess is central to culture and traditions of Newar Buddhist community and the Kumari Niwas has an important place in the rituals associated with the living goddess. The conservation and development of Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas will cost NRs 456 million.

According to the embassy, Seto Machhindranath temple, and Kumari Chhen and Kumari Niwas will be conserved as per Nepal's Ancient Monument Preservation Act with an effort to restore the heritage sites to their past glory and traditions.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage has been appointed as the project management consultant for supervising the conservation work.

Similarly, Dharmashala at Budhaneelkantha lies within the heritage precinct of Budhanilkantha temple locally known as Narayanthan, 10 km North of Kathmandu. It will be constructed at a cost of NRs. 334 million. The Dharmashala is expected to facilitate visit of pilgrims and tourists visiting the sacred temple. Earlier in November 2019, India also built Mathadish building for Budhanilkantha temple at a cost of NRs 21.8 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Friday, retreating from highs the market set the day before. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats mo...

GE T&D India posts Rs 56 cr profit in Dec qtr

GE TD India on Friday posted Rs 55.92 crore profit in the December quarter on the back of higher revenues.The company had reported a loss of Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, it said in a BSE filing.The total income of the ...

French minister heads for eastern Moselle to tackle 'worrying' COVID variants

French Health Minister Olivier Veran headed for the eastern area of Moselle on Friday to try to contain highly contagious COVID-19 variants as regional authorities called for a local lockdown.Authorities have so far not ordered a local lock...

We will make sure to present E-Budget this time, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the upcoming sessions for State Assembly and Legislative Council will be digitised. While addressing the Computer Society of India Special Interest Group e-Governance Awards, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021