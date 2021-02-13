Left Menu

Snow, freezing rain forecast for U.S. heartland on Valentine's Day weekend

In the U.S. Northwest, snow and freezing rain blasting Portland, Oregon, and Seattle on Friday was expected to linger into Saturday. By Saturday night, freezing rain was expected in areas around the nation's capital, including Virginia and Maryland, Chenard said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-02-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:30 IST
Snow, freezing rain forecast for U.S. heartland on Valentine's Day weekend
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A fresh wave of wintry weather will keep a vast swath of the United States in a deep chill over Valentine's Day weekend, forecasters said on Friday, an outlook that should encourage pandemic-weary Americans to stay home and snuggle up around a fireplace. Snow and freezing rain could fall from Seattle to Washington, D.C., and from North Dakota to Louisiana, said meteorologist Marc Chenard at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"Lots of winter weather. This is about as busy as you'll get for weather across the country," Chenard said on Friday. Bitter cold was already gripping the Plains on Friday, just a day after winter weather battered the United States from coast to coast, including freezing rain as far south as Fort Worth, Texas, where six people died in a multi-vehicle pileup.

Temperatures as low as minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 43 Celsius) gripped Montana and Minnesota as cities such as Bismarck, North Dakota, shivered at minus 26 F (minus 32 C). "North Dakota is all fun and games until you have to be working in negative 40 degree weather," @BricFlare wrote in a Twitter post.

The Plains states will see significant snowfalls of 6 or more inches and freezing rain from Sunday into Monday, the weather service's Chenard said, with the threat of freezing rain as far south as Houston and Louisiana. In the U.S. Northwest, snow and freezing rain blasting Portland, Oregon, and Seattle on Friday was expected to linger into Saturday.

By Saturday night, freezing rain was expected in areas around the nation's capital, including Virginia and Maryland, Chenard said. A wintry mix was expected to pelt the Northeast, where accumulations were expected to be minimal, although any slickness on roadways heightens travel risks.

"It shouldn't account for too much, but if it's freezing rain, that can cause issues even if it's light," Chenard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administrations...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021