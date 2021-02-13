Left Menu

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Armenia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eight kilometres (five miles) south-east of Armenia's capital Yerevan, the emergency ministry said on Saturday. One person was injured, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his Facebook page. In 1988, a massive earthquake flattened towns and villages across swathes of then Soviet Armenia, killing 25,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:00 IST
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Armenia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eight kilometres (five miles) south-east of Armenia's capital Yerevan, the emergency ministry said on Saturday.

One person was injured, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his Facebook page. There were no reports of large devastation caused by the earthquake registered at 1129 GMT.

Armenia is vulnerable to destructive earthquakes. In 1988, a massive earthquake flattened towns and villages across swathes of then Soviet Armenia, killing 25,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nadal says back injury much improved as he reaches last 16

Rafa Nadal said his suspect back was no longer worrying him as he eased into the second week of the Australian Open by beating Britains Cameron Norrie on Saturday. The 34-year-old, bidding to move ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the Gr...

Bride-to-be tweets concerns over water-logging around house, problem vanishes

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar of her predicament and the problem disappeared in a jiffy.The S...

Goa govt will spend Rs 100 cr on development of panchayats: CM

The Goa government will spendRs 100 crore of the Rs 300 crore announced by the Centre forthe Liberation Day celebrations for developing panchayats andmunicipality areas, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said onSaturday.Addressing sarpanchs and ...

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021